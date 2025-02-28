Prairie View A&M visits Finley and Alcorn State

Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-16, 6-10 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (9-16, 8-7 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State hosts Prairie View A&M after Sharmanye Finley scored 20 points in Alcorn State’s 60-52 victory over the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Braves are 6-3 on their home court. Alcorn State ranks sixth in the SWAC with 10.8 assists per game led by Destiny Brown averaging 2.3.

The Panthers are 6-10 in SWAC play. Prairie View A&M is 2-5 against opponents over .500.

Alcorn State is shooting 36.8% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 40.4% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Alcorn State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 12.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Braves. Kiarra Henderson is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games.

Crystal Schultz is shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 9.7 points. Ash’a Thompson is averaging 8.6 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, averaging 63.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 59.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

