Prairie View A&M visits Fantroy and Texas Southern

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-12, 2-6 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (8-10, 7-0 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern faces Prairie View A&M after Aylasia Fantroy scored 26 points in Texas Southern’s 69-67 win over the Alabama State Hornets.

The Tigers have gone 5-2 in home games.

The Panthers are 2-6 in SWAC play. Prairie View A&M is seventh in the SWAC with 31.1 rebounds per game led by Adreanna Waddle averaging 4.1.

Texas Southern is shooting 37.3% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 41.0% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M averages 62.3 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 71.4 Texas Southern gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtlyn Loudermill is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Fantroy is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Crystal Schultz averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 27.6% from beyond the arc. Ash’a Thompson is averaging 9.9 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 67.6 points, 37.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 58.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.