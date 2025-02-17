Prairie View A&M takes on Grambling, seeks to end 8-game skid

Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-21, 3-9 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (8-17, 5-7 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M comes into the matchup with Grambling after losing eight games in a row.

The Tigers have gone 4-5 at home. Grambling leads the SWAC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Antwan Barnett averaging 4.9.

The Panthers are 3-9 in SWAC play. Prairie View A&M averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 3-12 when winning the turnover battle.

Grambling averages 67.4 points per game, 17.5 fewer points than the 84.9 Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Grambling have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kintavious Dozier is shooting 44.8% and averaging 11.8 points for the Tigers. Chilaydrien Newton is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tanahj Pettway is averaging 17.7 points for the Panthers. Braelon Bush is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 65.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 70.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.