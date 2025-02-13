Prairie View A&M plays Grambling, aims to break road slide

Prairie View A&M Panthers (6-14, 3-8 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (9-13, 6-5 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits Grambling looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

The Tigers have gone 4-2 at home. Grambling ranks third in the SWAC with 31.0 points per game in the paint led by Lydia Freeman averaging 7.0.

The Panthers are 3-8 in SWAC play. Prairie View A&M ranks sixth in the SWAC giving up 68.3 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

Grambling is shooting 35.5% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 41.1% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Grambling allows.

The Tigers and Panthers face off Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kahia Warmsley is averaging 12.8 points and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Freeman is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

Crystal Schultz is averaging 9.2 points for the Panthers. Ash’a Thompson is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 64.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 12.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 57.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.