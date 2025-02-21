Prairie View A&M hosts UAPB after Allen’s 25-point outing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-21, 1-13 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (7-16, 4-10 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB visits Prairie View A&M after D’Arrah Allen scored 25 points in UAPB’s 73-59 loss to the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Panthers are 6-4 on their home court. Prairie View A&M is fifth in the SWAC scoring 60.6 points while shooting 39.2% from the field.

The Golden Lions are 1-13 against SWAC opponents. UAPB is sixth in the SWAC with 21.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Stephanie Okowi averaging 4.1.

Prairie View A&M scores 60.6 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than the 65.2 UAPB allows. UAPB averages 52.6 points per game, 15.9 fewer points than the 68.5 Prairie View A&M allows to opponents.

The Panthers and Golden Lions meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crystal Schultz is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 9.5 points. Amauri Williams is shooting 58.3% and averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games.

Allen is averaging 14.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Golden Lions. Jailah Pelly is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 56.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Golden Lions: 1-9, averaging 55.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

