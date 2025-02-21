Prairie View A&M faces UAPB following Bush’s 20-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-22, 1-12 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-22, 3-10 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M hosts UAPB after Braelon Bush scored 20 points in Prairie View A&M’s 70-48 loss to the Grambling Tigers.

The Panthers have gone 2-5 at home. Prairie View A&M is 0-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Lions are 1-12 in SWAC play. UAPB averages 14.5 turnovers per game and is 2-6 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Prairie View A&M is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 48.0% UAPB allows to opponents. UAPB averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Prairie View A&M gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcel Bryant is averaging 9.5 points for the Panthers. Tanahj Pettway is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

Christian Moore is shooting 38.5% and averaging 10.1 points for the Golden Lions. Zach Reinhart is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 1-9, averaging 68.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Golden Lions: 1-9, averaging 69.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.