Pozzato leads Evansville against UIC after 22-point game

Evansville Purple Aces (11-17, 8-9 MVC) at UIC Flames (16-12, 8-9 MVC)

Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -7.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville visits UIC after Gabriel Pozzato scored 22 points in Evansville’s 79-74 win against the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Flames have gone 8-5 at home. UIC ranks ninth in the MVC in team defense, giving up 74.0 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The Purple Aces are 8-9 in MVC play. Evansville is sixth in the MVC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Tanner Cuff averaging 5.3.

UIC’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Evansville gives up. Evansville averages 66.8 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 74.0 UIC gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Skobalj is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 8.8 points. Ahmad Henderson II is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

Tayshawn Comer is shooting 38.4% and averaging 15.9 points for the Purple Aces. Pozzato is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Purple Aces: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

