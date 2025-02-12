Powell and Lipscomb host Stetson

Stetson Hatters (7-18, 5-7 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (17-8, 9-3 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb plays Stetson after Gyasi Powell scored 23 points in Lipscomb’s 94-81 win over the Queens Royals.

The Bisons have gone 8-3 at home. Lipscomb scores 79.0 points while outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game.

The Hatters are 5-7 in conference matchups. Stetson is eighth in the ASUN scoring 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Mehki averaging 6.0.

Lipscomb averages 79.0 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 82.2 Stetson gives up. Stetson averages 72.2 points per game, 4.7 more than the 67.5 Lipscomb gives up to opponents.

The Bisons and Hatters face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Ognacevic is averaging 19.3 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Bisons. Will Pruitt is averaging 14.2 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jordan Wood averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Ellison is shooting 41.5% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Hatters: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.