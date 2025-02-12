Powell and Fresno State host Nevada

Nevada Wolf Pack (10-15, 5-7 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (16-9, 7-5 MWC)

Fresno, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State hosts Nevada after Danae Powell scored 22 points in Fresno State’s 81-73 victory over the Utah State Aggies.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-4 at home. Fresno State is ninth in the MWC scoring 65.2 points while shooting 39.5% from the field.

The Wolf Pack are 5-7 in MWC play. Nevada averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 5-7 when winning the turnover battle.

Fresno State scores 65.2 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 66.4 Nevada gives up. Nevada averages 65.0 points per game, 0.2 more than the 64.8 Fresno State allows to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Jacobs is scoring 18.8 points per game with 10.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Mariah Elohim is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Dymonique Maxie is averaging 6.4 points and 2.2 steals for the Wolf Pack. Lexie Givens is averaging 14.3 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 62.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.