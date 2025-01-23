Portland visits Washington State following Burnham’s 26-point performance

Portland Pilots (17-3, 6-3 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (12-8, 7-2 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays Washington State after Maisie Burnham scored 26 points in Portland’s 86-61 win against the Oregon State Beavers.

The Cougars have gone 5-3 at home. Washington State scores 66.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Pilots have gone 6-3 against WCC opponents. Portland has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Washington State makes 42.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Portland has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Portland averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Washington State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Astera Tuhina is averaging 7.3 points and 4.1 assists for the Cougars. Eleonora Villa is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

McKelle Meek is averaging six points and four assists for the Pilots. Burnham is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 68.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.3 points per game.

Pilots: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.