Portland visits Trouet and San Diego

Portland Pilots (12-18, 7-10 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-26, 1-16 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts Portland after Santiago Trouet scored 21 points in San Diego’s 93-86 loss to the Washington State Cougars.

The Toreros have gone 4-13 at home. San Diego has a 2-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pilots are 7-10 against WCC opponents. Portland is seventh in the WCC with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by A.Rapp averaging 5.8.

San Diego’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 3.9 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Portland gives up. Portland averages 72.7 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 79.1 San Diego allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kody Clouet is shooting 27.9% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, while averaging 7.7 points. Steven Jamerson II is shooting 52.6% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Rapp averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Max Mackinnon is averaging 20.7 points and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 0-10, averaging 74.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.1 points per game.

Pilots: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

