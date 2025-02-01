Portland visits Pepperdine after Bethea’s 26-point game

Portland Pilots (7-16, 2-8 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (9-13, 3-6 WCC)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Waves -9; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine hosts Portland after Zion Bethea scored 26 points in Pepperdine’s 98-90 win against the San Diego Toreros.

The Waves are 6-5 on their home court. Pepperdine is seventh in the WCC scoring 72.6 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Pilots are 2-8 in conference games. Portland ranks ninth in the WCC shooting 33.0% from 3-point range.

Pepperdine is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 46.3% Portland allows to opponents. Portland averages 71.3 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 72.9 Pepperdine allows to opponents.

The Waves and Pilots square off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stefan Todorovic is averaging 19 points and six rebounds for the Waves. Moe Odum is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

A.Rapp is shooting 40.6% and averaging 14.0 points for the Pilots. Max Mackinnon is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Pilots: 2-8, averaging 70.3 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.