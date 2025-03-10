Portland takes on Washington State in WCC Tournament

Washington State Cougars (20-12, 15-6 WCC) vs. Portland Pilots (28-3, 17-3 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays in the WCC Tournament against Washington State.

The Pilots’ record in WCC play is 17-3, and their record is 11-0 in non-conference play.

The Cougars’ record in WCC games is 15-6. Washington State ranks fourth in the WCC shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.

Portland averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Washington State gives up. Washington State averages 67.9 points per game, 4.3 more than the 63.6 Portland allows.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emme Shearer averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Maisie Burnham is shooting 46.2% and averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 10-0, averaging 75.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 69.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.