Portland State visits Williams and Eastern Washington

Portland State Vikings (14-9, 6-4 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (8-16, 4-7 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -2; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington plays Portland State after Mason Williams scored 29 points in Eastern Washington’s 83-80 victory over the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Eagles are 6-4 on their home court. Eastern Washington is fifth in the Big Sky with 13.8 assists per game led by Nic McClain averaging 3.6.

The Vikings are 6-4 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State has a 4-5 record against opponents over .500.

Eastern Washington scores 72.9 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 71.0 Portland State gives up. Portland State averages 78.3 points per game, 3.3 more than the 75.0 Eastern Washington gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Andrew Cook is shooting 50.0% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Tre-Vaughn Minott is averaging 7.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Vikings. Jaylin Henderson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

