Portland State visits Weber State on 4-game road slide

Portland State Vikings (4-10, 1-4 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (5-10, 2-3 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State hits the road against Weber State looking to end its four-game road losing streak.

The Wildcats have gone 3-3 in home games. Weber State has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Vikings are 1-4 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State gives up 64.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.6 points per game.

Weber State’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Portland State gives up. Portland State has shot at a 38.5% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 40.3% shooting opponents of Weber State have averaged.

The Wildcats and Vikings meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Smith is scoring 13.4 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Wildcats. Kendra Parra is averaging 11.6 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 36.3% over the past 10 games.

Alaya Fitzgerald averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 28.8% from beyond the arc. Rhema Ogele is averaging 9.9 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Vikings: 2-8, averaging 54.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.