Portland State Vikings square off against the Idaho Vandals in Big Sky Tournament

Idaho Vandals (13-18, 8-10 Big Sky) vs. Portland State Vikings (19-12, 11-7 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State takes on Idaho in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Vikings have gone 11-7 against Big Sky teams, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. Portland State averages 75.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Vandals are 8-10 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho allows 75.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.6 points per game.

Portland State is shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 47.0% Idaho allows to opponents. Idaho has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Portland State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Henderson is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 13.1 points. Terri Miller Jr. is shooting 52.7% and averaging 15.0 points over the past 10 games.

Kolton Mitchell is shooting 41.6% and averaging 11.3 points for the Vandals. Tyler Mrus is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Vandals: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.