Portland State takes on Montana on 12-game slide

Portland State Vikings (4-21, 1-15 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (11-16, 7-9 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State heads into the matchup against Montana as losers of 12 in a row.

The Grizzlies are 8-5 on their home court. Montana has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Vikings have gone 1-15 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State is 2-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.7 turnovers per game.

Montana scores 66.0 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 68.6 Portland State allows. Portland State’s 38.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than Montana has allowed to its opponents (42.5%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler McCliment-Call is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 9.3 points. Avery Waddington is averaging 11.7 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Alaya Fitzgerald is shooting 36.5% and averaging 12.7 points for the Vikings. Kyleigh Brown is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Vikings: 0-10, averaging 57.4 points, 27.7 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.