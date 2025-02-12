Portland State plays Northern Arizona, looks for 7th straight home win

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (14-11, 5-7 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (14-10, 6-5 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Vikings play Northern Arizona.

The Vikings have gone 8-1 in home games. Portland State ranks third in the Big Sky in rebounding with 33.8 rebounds. Tre-Vaughn Minott leads the Vikings with 7.1 boards.

The Lumberjacks have gone 5-7 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Arizona has a 4-1 record in one-possession games.

Portland State’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Northern Arizona gives up. Northern Arizona has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of Portland State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Qiant Myers is averaging 10 points and 6.4 assists for the Vikings. Jaylin Henderson is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games.

Jayden Jackson is averaging 12.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Lumberjacks. Trenton McLaughlin is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

