Portland State plays Montana, seeks 10th straight home win

Montana Grizzlies (21-8, 14-2 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (17-12, 9-7 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -2.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State hosts Montana looking to extend its nine-game home winning streak.

The Vikings have gone 11-1 in home games. Portland State ranks third in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 33.6 rebounds. Tre-Vaughn Minott paces the Vikings with 7.9 boards.

The Grizzlies are 14-2 against conference opponents. Montana is ninth in the Big Sky with 28.2 rebounds per game led by Joe Pridgen averaging 6.8.

Portland State scores 76.2 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 73.3 Montana gives up. Montana averages 6.8 more points per game (76.3) than Portland State allows (69.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Henderson is averaging 13.4 points for the Vikings. Terri Miller Jr. is averaging 16.4 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Malik Moore is averaging 13.4 points for the Grizzlies. Kai Johnson is averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Grizzlies: 10-0, averaging 79.2 points, 25.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 55.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

