Portland State plays Idaho State on 5-game road slide

Portland State Vikings (4-11, 1-5 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (6-11, 1-5 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State will look to stop its five-game road losing streak when the Vikings face Idaho State.

The Bengals have gone 4-3 at home. Idaho State averages 14.8 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Vikings are 1-5 in conference play. Portland State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Idaho State averages 59.6 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 64.7 Portland State allows. Portland State averages 54.8 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 66.6 Idaho State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophia Covello is scoring 9.4 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Bengals. Maria Dias is averaging 10.2 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Alaya Fitzgerald is averaging 11.9 points for the Vikings. Kyleigh Brown is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 4-6, averaging 61.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Vikings: 1-9, averaging 52.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.