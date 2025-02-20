Portland State plays Idaho State, aims to stop home slide

Idaho State Bengals (9-15, 4-9 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (4-18, 1-12 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State hosts Idaho State looking to stop its five-game home losing streak.

The Vikings are 3-9 in home games. Portland State has a 2-10 record against teams over .500.

The Bengals are 4-9 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State is eighth in the Big Sky with 11.8 assists per game led by Kacey Spink averaging 3.6.

Portland State averages 55.0 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 65.2 Idaho State allows. Idaho State averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Portland State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alaya Fitzgerald is averaging 12.5 points for the Vikings. Laynee Torres-Kahapea is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sophia Covello is averaging 9.5 points for the Bengals. Tasia Jordan is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 1-9, averaging 54.8 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Bengals: 3-7, averaging 61.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.