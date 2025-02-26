Portland State hosts Montana State after McMahon’s 22-point game

Montana State Bobcats (12-16, 7-8 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (16-12, 8-7 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State visits Portland State after Patrick McMahon scored 22 points in Montana State’s 89-85 loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

The Vikings are 10-1 in home games. Portland State averages 76.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Bobcats are 7-8 in Big Sky play. Montana State ranks fourth in the Big Sky giving up 70.6 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

Portland State scores 76.5 points, 5.9 more per game than the 70.6 Montana State gives up. Montana State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Portland State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Henderson is shooting 46.1% and averaging 13.7 points for the Vikings. Qiant Myers is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brandon Walker is averaging 14.7 points for the Bobcats. McMahon is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.