Portland State hosts Idaho State on 5-game home slide

Idaho State Bengals (9-15, 4-9 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (4-18, 1-12 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State aims to stop its five-game home skid with a win over Idaho State.

The Vikings are 3-9 in home games. Portland State is seventh in the Big Sky in team defense, giving up 67.1 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Bengals are 4-9 in conference matchups. Idaho State is 6-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Portland State is shooting 37.8% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 40.7% Idaho State allows to opponents. Idaho State averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Portland State allows.

The Vikings and Bengals face off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alaya Fitzgerald averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 28.3% from beyond the arc. Ciera Ellington is shooting 38.5% and averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games.

Kacey Spink is averaging 6.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.5 steals for the Bengals. Tasia Jordan is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 1-9, averaging 54.8 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Bengals: 3-7, averaging 61.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.