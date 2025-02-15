Portland State hosts Hawthorne and Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado Bears (19-7, 11-2 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (15-10, 7-5 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -1.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado visits Portland State after Isaiah Hawthorne scored 24 points in Northern Colorado’s 77-61 win against the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Vikings have gone 9-1 at home. Portland State is 5-5 against opponents over .500.

The Bears are 11-2 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado leads the Big Sky scoring 81.2 points per game while shooting 50.4%.

Portland State’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Northern Colorado allows. Northern Colorado scores 11.2 more points per game (81.2) than Portland State gives up to opponents (70.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Henderson is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 13.7 points. Terri Miller Jr. is shooting 53.3% and averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Langston Reynolds is averaging 17 points, six rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bears. Hawthorne is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.