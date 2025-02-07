Portland State hosts Eastern Washington, looks to end home slide

Eastern Washington Eagles (8-15, 4-7 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (4-15, 1-9 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State aims to stop its four-game home skid with a victory against Eastern Washington.

The Vikings are 3-8 in home games. Portland State averages 15.9 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Eagles have gone 4-7 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington leads the Big Sky with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Kourtney Grossman averaging 2.3.

Portland State averages 54.5 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 65.5 Eastern Washington gives up. Eastern Washington averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Portland State allows.

The Vikings and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alaya Fitzgerald is shooting 35.4% and averaging 11.8 points for the Vikings. Kyleigh Brown is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

Peyton Howard is averaging 13.7 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Grossman is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 1-9, averaging 55.2 points, 28.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 64.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.