Portland plays Stanford, seeks 8th straight road win

Portland Pilots (29-4, 18-4 WCC) at Stanford Cardinal (16-14, 8-11 ACC)

Stanford, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hits the road against Stanford aiming to extend its seven-game road winning streak.

Stanford ranks seventh in the ACC with 33.3 points per game in the paint led by Nunu Agara averaging 8.5.

Portland ranks third in the WCC allowing 63.2 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

Stanford averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 4.4 per game Portland gives up. Portland scores 7.5 more points per game (76.8) than Stanford gives up to opponents (69.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Clardy is averaging 10.2 points for the Cardinal. Elena Bosgana is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Maisie Burnham is shooting 47.2% and averaging 17 points for the Pilots. Emme Shearer is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, six steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Pilots: 9-1, averaging 73.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.3 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

