Portland plays Stanford, aims for 8th straight road win

Portland Pilots (29-4, 18-4 WCC) at Stanford Cardinal (16-14, 8-11 ACC)

Stanford, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to keep its seven-game road win streak intact when the Pilots play Stanford.

Stanford averages 72.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

Portland has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Stanford scores 72.9 points, 9.7 more per game than the 63.2 Portland allows. Portland averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Stanford gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nunu Agara is averaging 15.5 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Cardinal. Chloe Clardy is averaging 13.3 points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Maisie Burnham is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Pilots. McKelle Meek is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Pilots: 9-1, averaging 73.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.