Portland Pilots face the Pepperdine Waves in WCC Tournament

Pepperdine Waves (10-21, 4-14 WCC) vs. Portland Pilots (12-19, 7-11 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland and Pepperdine play in the WCC Tournament.

The Pilots have gone 7-11 against WCC opponents, with a 5-8 record in non-conference play. Portland gives up 80.3 points and has been outscored by 7.4 points per game.

The Waves are 4-14 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine has an 8-14 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Portland is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Pepperdine allows to opponents. Pepperdine’s 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Portland has given up to its opponents (46.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: A.Rapp averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Max Mackinnon is averaging 14.4 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Stefan Todorovic is averaging 18 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Waves. Dovydas Butka is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Waves: 2-8, averaging 76.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.