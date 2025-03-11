Portland Pilots and Oregon State Beavers meet in WCC Championship

Oregon State Beavers (18-15, 14-8 WCC) vs. Portland Pilots (29-3, 18-3 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays Oregon State in the WCC Championship.

The Pilots’ record in WCC play is 18-3, and their record is 11-0 in non-conference games. Portland scores 77.8 points while outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game.

The Beavers’ record in WCC games is 14-8. Oregon State is 4-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Portland scores 77.8 points, 16.0 more per game than the 61.8 Oregon State allows. Oregon State averages 62.9 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 63.4 Portland gives up.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Portland won the last matchup 86-61 on Jan. 19. Maisie Burnham scored 26 to help lead Portland to the win, and Kelsey Rees scored 14 points for Oregon State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Mark is averaging 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.1 steals for the Pilots. McKelle Meek is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rees is shooting 41.5% and averaging 12.9 points for the Beavers. AJ Marotte is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 10-0, averaging 76.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Beavers: 8-2, averaging 66.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points.

