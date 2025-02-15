Portland hosts Loyola Marymount following Rapp’s 24-point game

Loyola Marymount Lions (15-11, 7-7 WCC) at Portland Pilots (9-17, 4-9 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -5.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts Loyola Marymount after A.Rapp scored 24 points in Portland’s 84-72 victory over the Oregon State Beavers.

The Pilots are 7-7 in home games. Portland is eighth in the WCC with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Rapp averaging 5.7.

The Lions are 7-7 in conference matchups. Loyola Marymount ranks ninth in the WCC shooting 32.7% from 3-point range.

Portland averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Loyola Marymount allows. Loyola Marymount averages 69.8 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 81.1 Portland gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rapp averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Max Mackinnon is shooting 45.6% and averaging 19.2 points over the past 10 games.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Lions. Jevon Porter is averaging 10.3 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.