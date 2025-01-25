Porter leads Middle Tennessee against Louisiana Tech after 28-point showing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (14-5, 5-1 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (14-6, 3-4 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee faces Louisiana Tech after Jestin Porter scored 28 points in Middle Tennessee’s 77-75 victory over the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Bulldogs are 8-1 in home games. Louisiana Tech averages 76.5 points while outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The Blue Raiders are 5-1 in CUSA play. Middle Tennessee ranks third in the CUSA with 35.9 rebounds per game led by Essam Mostafa averaging 9.3.

Louisiana Tech averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Louisiana Tech have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Blue Raiders square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Batcho is averaging 18.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Bulldogs. Amaree Abram is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Porter is shooting 42.7% and averaging 16.2 points for the Blue Raiders. Jlynn Counter is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.