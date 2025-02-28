Porter leads Appalachian State against Coastal Carolina after 22-point performance

Appalachian State Mountaineers (13-15, 9-8 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (21-7, 11-6 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State visits Coastal Carolina after Zada Porter scored 22 points in Appalachian State’s 57-55 loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Chanticleers are 13-2 in home games. Coastal Carolina averages 74.8 points while outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game.

The Mountaineers have gone 9-8 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State is 7-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Coastal Carolina’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Appalachian State gives up. Appalachian State has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Coastal Carolina have averaged.

The Chanticleers and Mountaineers face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Marable is averaging 10 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Chanticleers. Alancia Ramsey is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Porter is shooting 49.5% and averaging 11.1 points for the Mountaineers. Elena Pericic is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 8-2, averaging 71.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 59.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.