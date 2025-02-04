Porter, Appalachian State Mountaineers square off against the UL Monroe Warhawks

Appalachian State Mountaineers (12-9, 8-3 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (9-12, 5-5 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jakayla Johnson and UL Monroe host Zada Porter and Appalachian State in Sun Belt action.

The Warhawks are 5-5 on their home court. UL Monroe has a 6-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mountaineers are 8-3 in Sun Belt play. Appalachian State averages 16.9 turnovers per game and is 5-0 when winning the turnover battle.

UL Monroe’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Appalachian State allows. Appalachian State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than UL Monroe allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meloney Thames averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 23.6% from beyond the arc. Johnson is averaging 14.8 points, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Porter is averaging 10.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Mountaineers. Elena Pericic is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 37.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.