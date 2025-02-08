Porter and the Winthrop Eagles host conference foe South Carolina Upstate

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-18, 2-8 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (12-11, 6-4 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Amourie Porter and Winthrop host Rebekah Gordon and South Carolina Upstate in Big South play.

The Eagles are 8-2 on their home court. Winthrop is fourth in the Big South in rebounding with 31.8 rebounds. Marissa Gasaway leads the Eagles with 6.8 boards.

The Spartans are 2-8 in Big South play. South Carolina Upstate averages 21.8 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Winthrop’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game South Carolina Upstate allows. South Carolina Upstate’s 36.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Winthrop has allowed to its opponents (40.0%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Porter is shooting 48.0% and averaging 12.8 points for the Eagles. Olivia Wagner is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cassie Gallagher is averaging 9.1 points for the Spartans. Gwen Jenkins is averaging 0.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 59.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 10.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Spartans: 2-8, averaging 54.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

