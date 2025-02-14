Poplar and Villanova host Providence

Villanova Wildcats (15-10, 8-6 Big East) at Providence Friars (11-14, 5-9 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova visits Providence after Wooga Poplar scored 22 points in Villanova’s 73-71 victory against the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Friars have gone 9-4 at home. Providence is ninth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.1 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Wildcats are 8-6 against Big East opponents. Villanova is fifth in the Big East scoring 75.4 points per game and is shooting 47.2%.

Providence scores 72.3 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 67.7 Villanova gives up. Villanova averages 75.4 points per game, 4.3 more than the 71.1 Providence gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Pierre is shooting 42.5% and averaging 12.8 points for the Friars. Bensley Joseph is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Eric Dixon is scoring 23.5 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Wildcats. Poplar is averaging 16.1 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 54.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.