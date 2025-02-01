Pollerd, Santa Clara Broncos to visit Werth, San Francisco Dons

Santa Clara Broncos (11-11, 5-7 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (10-11, 7-5 WCC)

San Francisco; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Freja Werth and San Francisco host Olivia Pollerd and Santa Clara in WCC play.

The Dons are 7-2 on their home court. San Francisco is third in the WCC in rebounding with 33.9 rebounds. Emma Trawally Porta leads the Dons with 6.3 boards.

The Broncos are 5-7 in conference games. Santa Clara is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

San Francisco averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Santa Clara gives up. Santa Clara has shot at a 40.6% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of San Francisco have averaged.

The Dons and Broncos face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Werth is scoring 16.2 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Dons. Angeliki Ziaka is averaging 9.8 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the past 10 games.

Pollerd averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc. Malia Latu is shooting 43.0% and averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Broncos: 4-6, averaging 62.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

