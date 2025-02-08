Pollerd and Santa Clara host Loyola Marymount

Loyola Marymount Lions (9-12, 3-10 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (13-11, 7-7 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts Loyola Marymount after Olivia Pollerd scored 22 points in Santa Clara’s 69-58 win over the Pacific Tigers.

The Broncos are 6-6 in home games. Santa Clara has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lions have gone 3-10 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount is eighth in the WCC giving up 65.5 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

Santa Clara’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Loyola Marymount allows. Loyola Marymount has shot at a 39.2% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 37.9% shooting opponents of Santa Clara have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pollerd is averaging 16.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Broncos. Malia Latu is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Maya Hernandez is averaging 12.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and two steals for the Lions. Naudia Evans is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 58.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.