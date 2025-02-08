Polite leads UNC Greensboro against Western Carolina after 22-point game

Western Carolina Catamounts (6-16, 2-9 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (15-9, 8-3 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -14.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro hosts Western Carolina after Ronald Polite scored 22 points in UNC Greensboro’s 76-61 victory over the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Spartans are 8-2 in home games. UNC Greensboro ranks ninth in the SoCon with 25.3 points per game in the paint led by Polite averaging 6.0.

The Catamounts are 2-9 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina is second in the SoCon with 35.3 rebounds per game led by Bernard Pelote averaging 7.6.

UNC Greensboro averages 73.5 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 78.9 Western Carolina allows. Western Carolina averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game UNC Greensboro allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Breath is averaging 6.3 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Spartans. Donovan Atwell is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Pelote is averaging 14.1 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Catamounts. Marcus Kell is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Catamounts: 2-8, averaging 67.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.