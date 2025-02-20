Pohto and UCSB host CSU Fullerton

CSU Fullerton Titans (6-21, 1-14 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (16-10, 8-7 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -15.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB hosts CSU Fullerton after Kenny Pohto scored 24 points in UCSB’s 81-69 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Gauchos have gone 10-4 at home. UCSB ranks fifth in the Big West with 15.0 assists per game led by Stephan D. Swenson averaging 4.4.

The Titans have gone 1-14 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton gives up 75.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 11.4 points per game.

UCSB averages 73.9 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 75.9 CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton has shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 42.1% shooting opponents of UCSB have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Swenson is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Gauchos. Pohto is averaging 12.5 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kaleb Brown is averaging 6.3 points for the Titans. Donovan Oday is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Titans: 1-9, averaging 68.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.