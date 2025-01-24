Plata and the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash take on conference foe Wagner

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (6-14, 4-3 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (5-13, 2-4 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ineivi Plata and Saint Francis (PA) visit Julia Fabozzi and Wagner in NEC action Saturday.

The Seahawks are 3-4 in home games. Wagner is 2-6 against opponents over .500.

The Red Flash are 4-3 in conference games. Saint Francis (PA) has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Wagner is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 41.6% Saint Francis (PA) allows to opponents. Saint Francis (PA) averages 53.3 points per game, 14.5 fewer points than the 67.8 Wagner gives up to opponents.

The Seahawks and Red Flash match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fabozzi is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 15.4 points and 6.6 rebounds. Taleah Washington is averaging 12.8 points and 5.3 assists over the last 10 games.

Airah Lavy is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, while averaging 6.4 points. Natalie Johnson is shooting 51.5% and averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 55.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.