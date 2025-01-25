Pittsburgh visits Starling and Syracuse

Pittsburgh Panthers (12-6, 3-4 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (9-10, 3-5 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -7.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts Pittsburgh after JJ Starling scored 25 points in Syracuse’s 86-72 loss to the Clemson Tigers.

The Orange are 8-3 in home games. Syracuse is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Panthers are 3-4 in ACC play. Pittsburgh is fourth in the ACC scoring 80.4 points per game and is shooting 47.3%.

Syracuse scores 74.9 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 70.8 Pittsburgh allows. Pittsburgh averages 80.4 points per game, 2.4 more than the 78.0 Syracuse allows.

The Orange and Panthers face off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eddie Lampkin Jr. is averaging 10.3 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Orange. Lucas Taylor is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaland Lowe is averaging 17.3 points, 5.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Panthers. Ishmael Leggett is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 76.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.