Pittsburgh visits Stanford following Clardy’s 22-point showing

Pittsburgh Panthers (9-12, 1-7 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (10-9, 2-6 ACC)

Stanford, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts Pittsburgh after Chloe Clardy scored 22 points in Stanford’s 75-72 loss to the California Golden Bears.

The Cardinal have gone 9-2 in home games. Stanford averages 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Panthers are 1-7 in ACC play. Pittsburgh is 5-12 against opponents with a winning record.

Stanford makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Pittsburgh has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Pittsburgh averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Stanford allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooke Demetre is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, while averaging 10.4 points. Nunu Agara is shooting 40.8% and averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games.

Khadija Faye is averaging 17.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Panthers. Marley Washenitz is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 61.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.