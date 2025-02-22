Pittsburgh visits Shrewsberry and Notre Dame

Pittsburgh Panthers (16-10, 7-8 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-15, 5-10 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame plays Pittsburgh after Braeden Shrewsberry scored 21 points in Notre Dame’s 97-73 loss to the SMU Mustangs.

The Fighting Irish have gone 8-5 in home games. Notre Dame scores 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Panthers have gone 7-8 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh is eighth in the ACC giving up 71.0 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

Notre Dame is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.7% Pittsburgh allows to opponents. Pittsburgh averages 5.4 more points per game (77.3) than Notre Dame allows (71.9).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markus Burton is averaging 20.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Fighting Irish. Shrewsberry is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaland Lowe is scoring 16.6 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Panthers. Ishmael Leggett is averaging 15.4 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.