Pittsburgh travels to North Carolina for conference showdown

Pittsburgh Panthers (14-8, 5-6 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (13-10, 6-5 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jaland Lowe and Pittsburgh visit RJ Davis and North Carolina in ACC play Saturday.

The Tar Heels are 8-2 in home games. North Carolina ranks second in the ACC with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Seth Trimble averaging 4.0.

The Panthers are 5-6 in ACC play. Pittsburgh scores 78.5 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

North Carolina makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Pittsburgh has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Pittsburgh has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is shooting 39.6% and averaging 17.3 points for the Tar Heels. Ian Jackson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lowe is averaging 17 points, 5.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Panthers. Ishmael Leggett is averaging 13.6 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

