Pittsburgh takes on Clemson following Faye’s 21-point outing

Clemson Tigers (13-13, 6-9 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (11-17, 3-12 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh plays Clemson after Khadija Faye scored 21 points in Pittsburgh’s 69-55 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Panthers are 8-7 in home games. Pittsburgh gives up 67.0 points and has been outscored by 5.1 points per game.

The Tigers are 6-9 against ACC opponents. Clemson ranks fifth in the ACC shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

Pittsburgh is shooting 37.6% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 40.9% Clemson allows to opponents. Clemson has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Pittsburgh have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faye is averaging 18.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Panthers. Mikayla Johnson is averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games.

Loyal McQueen is averaging 13.3 points and five assists for the Tigers. Hannah Kohn is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 59.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 62.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.