Pittsburgh hosts Syracuse after Leggett’s 21-point game

Syracuse Orange (11-15, 5-10 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (15-10, 6-8 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Syracuse after Ishmael Leggett scored 21 points in Pittsburgh’s 74-65 win against the Miami Hurricanes.

The Panthers have gone 11-3 in home games. Pittsburgh has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Orange are 5-10 against ACC opponents. Syracuse ranks fourth in the ACC with 34.3 rebounds per game led by Eddie Lampkin Jr. averaging 9.5.

Pittsburgh averages 77.2 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 78.6 Syracuse gives up. Syracuse has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of Pittsburgh have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaland Lowe is shooting 37.7% and averaging 16.5 points for the Panthers. Zach Austin is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lampkin is averaging 11 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Orange. JJ Starling is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 70.7 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Orange: 3-7, averaging 73.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

