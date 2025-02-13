Pittsburgh faces No. 2 Notre Dame after Faye’s 22-point game

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (21-2, 12-0 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (11-14, 3-9 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts No. 2 Notre Dame after Khadija Faye scored 22 points in Pittsburgh’s 58-57 victory against the SMU Mustangs.

The Panthers have gone 8-5 at home. Pittsburgh is 6-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.2 turnovers per game.

The Fighting Irish are 12-0 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame ranks fourth in college basketball with 40.7 rebounds per game led by Liatu King averaging 10.8.

Pittsburgh’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Notre Dame allows. Notre Dame scores 22.0 more points per game (87.6) than Pittsburgh allows (65.6).

The Panthers and Fighting Irish match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooklynn Miles is averaging five points and 3.2 assists for the Panthers. Faye is averaging 18 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks over the past 10 games.

Hannah Hidalgo averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, scoring 25.9 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. Olivia Miles is averaging 16.3 points and 5.3 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 57.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 10-0, averaging 85.4 points, 37.8 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

