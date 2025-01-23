Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech square off in conference matchup

Virginia Tech Hokies (13-5, 4-3 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (9-11, 1-6 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Khadija Faye and Pittsburgh host Rose Micheaux and Virginia Tech in ACC action.

The Panthers have gone 7-4 at home. Pittsburgh averages 16.9 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Hokies are 4-3 against conference opponents. Virginia Tech ranks sixth in the ACC shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

Pittsburgh scores 63.1 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 66.3 Virginia Tech allows. Virginia Tech has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of Pittsburgh have averaged.

The Panthers and Hokies meet Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: MaKayla Elmore averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 7.0 points while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc. Faye is shooting 48.6% and averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

Carleigh Wenzel is averaging 14 points and 3.6 assists for the Hokies. Lani White is averaging 12.7 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 54.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 61.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Hokies: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.