Pittman, Tulane Green Wave take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Tulane Green Wave (15-9, 8-5 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-13, 6-7 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa plays Tulane in a matchup of AAC teams.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 9-4 in home games. Tulsa is fifth in the AAC scoring 67.3 points while shooting 39.1% from the field.

The Green Wave are 8-5 against AAC opponents. Tulane ranks fourth in the AAC shooting 32.5% from 3-point range.

Tulsa averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Tulane allows. Tulane averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Tulsa gives up.

The Golden Hurricane and Green Wave face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hadley Periman is averaging 8.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Golden Hurricane. Delanie Crawford is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kendall Sneed is averaging 11 points, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Green Wave. Sherese Pittman is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.