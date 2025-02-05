Pissis leads New Hampshire against UMBC after 20-point showing

UMBC Retrievers (11-12, 3-5 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (4-19, 2-6 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire hosts UMBC after Sami Pissis scored 20 points in New Hampshire’s 71-46 loss to the Maine Black Bears.

The Wildcats have gone 3-6 at home. New Hampshire is sixth in the America East with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Giancarlo Bastianoni averaging 5.7.

The Retrievers have gone 3-5 against America East opponents. UMBC ranks second in the America East with 15.2 assists per game led by Anthony Valentine averaging 3.3.

New Hampshire scores 65.9 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than the 77.4 UMBC allows. UMBC averages 81.7 points per game, 4.4 more than the 77.3 New Hampshire gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pissis is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Wildcats. Anthony McComb III is averaging 13.4 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Bryce Johnson is scoring 17.5 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Retrievers. Marcus Banks is averaging 17.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 66.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Retrievers: 4-6, averaging 80.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.